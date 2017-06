ROSEVILLE — Police in Roseville are investigating a body found inside the trunk of a car.

Police said the body was found around 7 a.m. Monday morning on Gerry Way near Oak Ridge Drive, south of Douglas Boulevard.

Little else was immediately known about the body.

Neighbors say they hadn’t seen the car until it showed up about a week ago. Investigators said the body was discovered after someone noticed a foul smell coming from the car.

This is the city’s first homicide since May 2014.