SACRAMENTO — An RV fire on the shoulder of westbound Business 80 near E Street spread to nearby vegetation, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

All lanes of westbound Business 80 near have been shut down. Drivers should seek alternate routes. There is no estimated time for reopening, according to Caltrans.

The fire started with an RV but quickly spread to nearby vegetation.

Vehicle fire has spread to grass above WB Business 80 near Sutter's Landing. Crews now battling both this and vehicle fire. pic.twitter.com/1A6LwIMp6d — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 19, 2017

RV towing car burned on WB Bus 80, fire spread to vegetation. Vehicle fires are under control, crews getting a line around vegetation fire. pic.twitter.com/gmtMQYfvRs — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 20, 2017

