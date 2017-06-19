Caught on Video: Rodents Scamper Through Produce in Stockton Supermarket

STOCKTON — A man captured what appears to be a number of mice running through crates of tomatoes in a Stockton supermarket.

Warning: The video below includes some offensive language.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Originally posted to Facebook, Lee Yim claims he filmed the mice darting in and across shelves at the Food 4 Less on East March Lane.

"My wife ask me go get tomatoes..." Yim wrote. "I said hell naw...there's freaken mice."

Reportedly, employees were notified of the infestation and threw the produce away, but were unable to catch the mice at the time.