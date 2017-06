SOLANO COUNTY — A couple of deputies had to think on their feet when they came upon a “wayward llama” in a roadway, reports the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

Sped up dashcam footage shows Solano County Sheriff’s Deputies Hollingsworth and Austin moving the llama off the roadway to fasten a rope around its neck.

With a bit of an audience watching them, the deputies were able to calm the llama down and get it safely back to its pasture.