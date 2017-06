Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON -- Gary got to experience a day in the life of a Jackson Rancheria card dealer while Simone and Paul played from the studio.

Table game director Jake Zanetta says the casino hires experienced dealers who can pick up the basics first, like blackjack, then move on to more complex card games.

Learn more about all the games you can play at Jackson Rancheria by visiting their site.