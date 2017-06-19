Get Great Burgers at Burgerim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Burgerim serves delicious gourmet mini burgers with an "always more than one" approach. They offer customizable burgers as a duo, trio, and a 16 burger party box! Ashley Lindley Shaffer, chief marketing officer, joined Gary and Lori to talk about what sets their food apart from the rest. Burgerim is now available closer to the Sacramento area with their new Auburn location. Check out Burgerim and enjoy some amazing burgers.

More info:

Burgerim

2785 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn

(530) 537-2365

Burgerim.com