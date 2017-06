Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While it is important to regulate and reduce salt intake, many people are misinformed about what foods to avoid and how much sodium is necessary for a healthy diet.

Karina Knight, a registered dietitian, says that some people following a strict low sodium diet have been found to be at a higher risk of heart disease. Foods naturally low in sodium are recommended for a healthier diet, while processed foods like breads, cheeses and meats should be avoided.

People who eat foods high in potassium, calcium and magnesium have been found to have lower blood pressure.

