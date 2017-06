Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica Briggs, mommy blogger on BlogAboutItAll.com, joined Gary and Lori to talk about some healthier food alternatives for men to enjoy this summer. June is the perfect time to start changing those eating habits because it is National Men's Health month!

More info:

BlogAboutItAll.com

Facebook: @BlogAboutItAll

Instagram: @BlogAboutItAll

Twitter: @BlogAboutItAll