LINCOLN -- Pacific Gas & Electric say most of its recent outages have been related to sweltering, triple-digit temperatures in Northern California.

Between Friday morning and Monday morning, the provider says 190,000 customers were without power at some point. Monday morning, about 130 customers lost power in the Lincoln area.

Crews say the extra strain on the grid isn't helped by the fact that the overnight hours stay fairly warm.

You can save energy and put less stress on the grid by setting your thermostat at 78 degrees and turning your air conditioner off all together when you leave the house.