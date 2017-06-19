Highway 50 Lanes Reopen in West Sacramento after Buckling Repairs

WEST SACRAMENTO — Four lanes closed on eastbound Highway 50 near Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento on Sunday because of crumbling and buckling pavement.

Cal Trans crews worked all day and through the night Sunday to make repairs, clearing the scene early Monday morning.

CHP received reports about a “a hazard of some sort” on the eastbound Highway 50 about 4:30 p.m. Sunday and discovered there was buckling across several lanes.

Caltrans crew members poured concrete and to patch up the affected lanes.

Officials don’t know for sure what caused those intense cracks, and couldn’t confirm if the intense heat over the weekend has had anything to do with it.

Drivers should note that though the cracks are filled, they are definitely still noticeable.