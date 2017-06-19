Know the Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With five days of temperatures 105 degrees or above, it's important to recognize the symptoms of and differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

HEAT EXHAUSTION:

Faintness or dizziness

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale and clammy skin

Rapid and weak pulse

Muscle cramps

If you start experiencing these symptoms, you should drink lots of water and find an air conditioned place to relax.

HEAT STROKE:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot and dry skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid and strong pulse

Possible loss of consciousness

These symptoms mean you should seek medical attention, as heat stroke can be very dangerous.

During hot summer days, it's important to keep yourself cool and hydrated. We'll finally start to get below 100 degrees on Sunday.