Know the Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke

HEAT EXHAUSTION:
- Faintness or dizziness
- Excessive sweating
- Cool, pale and clammy skin
- Rapid and weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
If you start experiencing these symptoms, you should drink lots of water and find an air conditioned place to relax.
HEAT STROKE:
- Throbbing headache
- No sweating
- Red, hot and dry skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid and strong pulse
- Possible loss of consciousness
These symptoms mean you should seek medical attention, as heat stroke can be very dangerous.
During hot summer days, it's important to keep yourself cool and hydrated. We'll finally start to get below 100 degrees on Sunday.