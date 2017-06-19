Lincoln Police Officers Pull Suspected Drunk Driver from Burning Car

LINCOLN — Police in Lincoln pulled a man from a burning car late Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pole at 8th and H streets around 11:20 p.m. Because of the crash, power lines had fallen and started a grass fire. Power was also knocked out for about an hour.

Police say the fire had spread to the car by the time the unconscious man was rescued. Some of the fire had to be extinguished in order for the man to be pulled from the car.

Lincoln Police said the man appeared to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and is expected to be charged with driving under the influence.