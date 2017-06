Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Badia and Rhina Chagas joined us to talk about the upcoming Mid-Summer Bellydance Dream, Hafla! Enjoy award-winning belly dancers, traditional and Modern Middle Eastern cuisine, and delicious drinks! Badia and Rhina also gave us a sample of their belly dancing talent. Check out some amazing belly dancers at the Mid-Summer Belldance Dream, Hafla!

More info:

Mid-Summer Bellydance Dream, Hafla!

Sunday, 6/25

Kasbah, 2115 J. Street

RaqSharki.com

(916) 442-4388