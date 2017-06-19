Muslim Communities Stepping Up Security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- It's one of the most spiritual times of the year for Muslims. But this year, as Ramadan comes to an end, mosques around the country are being encouraged to increase security at their services.

"We do feel like we're becoming more and more targeted by extremists," said Waseem Bawa.

Monday, the Council on American Islamic Relations, or CAIR, urged Muslim communities to be on alert at Ramadan meals. This comes after a terror attack outside a London mosque and the murder of a Muslim teen near a Virginia mosque over the weekend.

"We're definitely stepping up security and taking precautionary measures at all hours of the day and night," Bawa said.

Bawa is a chairperson for the Salam Center mosque in Sacramento .

He says a recent spike in anti-Muslim incidents also hits closer to home. Including the vandalism caught on camera at the Islamic Center of Davis back in January.

The center's president, Amr Zedan, chose not to comment on last week's sentencing of Lauren Kirk-Coehlo to just five months probation.

Instead they let their evening here together make its own statement about moving forward.

Monday night, 200 Muslims shared their evening prayer and broke their dawn to dusk fast in private.

"Ramadan is a time for Muslims to sit back and think about their deeds. What they're doing. Think about other people who might be less fortunate than them," Zedan said.

"Although the vast majority of Muslims are peace-loving and moderate in their faith expression, there's a conflation between Muslims and extremists," Bawa said.