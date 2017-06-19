Nanny Unafraid of ‘Haunted House’ Could Make $64K, Take 28 Vacation Days

SCOTTISH BORDERS, Scotland – A family in the United Kingdom is looking to hire a live-in nanny and the offer sounds almost too good to be true — until you get to the part that may or may not be true.

In exchange for caring for two children, ages 5 and 7, the family is offering a salary of more than $63,000 (£50,000) per year, 28 days of vacation, plus bank holidays, and “a comfortable room with en-suite bathroom and private kitchen.”

In the job posting, the family states that they live in “a lovely, spacious, historic property” in the Scottish Borders.

However, the parents add that five nannies have quit in the last year, “each citing supernatural incidents as the reason.”

The incidents reportedly included strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving.

“This has obviously been a period of great upheaval for our children,” the parents stated.

The couple said they were told the house was haunted when they bought it 10 years ago, but added that they haven’t “personally experienced any supernatural happenings.”

The couple stated that they “feel it’s important to be as up-front as possible to find the right person.”

Also important to note, the nanny will be expected to be alone at the home with the children up to four nights a week.

“We are keen to find the perfect long-term nanny, so if you’d like to be considered for this rewarding and exciting position, please do get in touch with us,” the ad states.