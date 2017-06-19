Parents of Cancer Survivors Still Waiting for School District’s Response Regarding Cell Phone Tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIPON -- Monica Furrelli hoped Monday night would be the time she would get a long-awaited response from the Ripon Unified School District about a very personal issue.

It didn't happen.

Furrelli is the mother of 11-year-old Mason, a soon to be sixth-grader at Weston Elementary in Ripon.

Mason was diagnosed with ependymona cancer in January and had to have a tumor removed from his brain.

Mason isn't the only one who beat cancer at his school.

In August of 2016, 10-year-old Kyle Prime was diagnosed with a Wilms tumor, a few days later it was removed, and like Mason, both kids then spent months receiving chemotherapy.

Parents of both kids don't know for certain why the two got cancer, but they do have a hunch.

In 2009 Weston Elementary installed a cell phone tower on school grounds.

At Monday evening's Ripon Unified School District meeting, Mason and Kyle's parents pleaded with the school board to remove the tower.

"This tower needs to be taken down," Kellie Prime demanded during the public comment period.

The parents say they have yet to hear a response from the district.

After Monday night's meeting the district told FOX40 they would not be talking to the media about the parents' complaint.

The Ripon Unified School District board issued the following statement on Monday night.

"We appreciate the comments during the public comment section tonight. We have already started and will continue to look into this topic."