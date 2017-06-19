Park Rangers: Some Pelted by Rocks on American River Parkway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento County park rangers say they have had at least two reports of people being hit by rocks while walking of biking along the American River Parkway Trails.

The Sacramento Bee reported a third incident that was handled by Sacramento Police officers.

One man, Kevin Meagher, said he was hit by a rock and ended up in the hospital with a collapsed lung last week.

Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna says he believes the problem stems from too many homeless camps along the river. He said he wants to use county money to remove those camps hire more park rangers, but has been voted down by other county supervisors.