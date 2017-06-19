Sacramento Kings President Chris Granger Announces He’s Leaving the Team

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Kings President Chris Granger is leaving the organization, according to the team.

Granger released the following statement:

“The Kings are in an amazing place, and it’s time for me to take on a new challenge. Together, we re-energized downtown Sacramento, creating the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena that our fans and team are proud to call home. The community of Sacramento has embraced my family and I will always be proud of the role I played here. I want to thank Vivek, the Kings’ leadership team and incredible staff for their support. I’m confident the Kings organization will continue to do great things in Sacramento and break new ground across the League.”

Granger will remain with the team for one month through a transition period.

The management team going forward will be led by Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis and, starting Monday, the current Chief Financial Officer John Rinehart has been named President of Business Operations.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.