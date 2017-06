Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Burgess Brothers will be at the USATF Outdoor Championships Thursday through Sunday barbecuing for everyone in attendance at Sacramento State's Hornet Stadium.

Watch the events and enjoy sausage links and grilled chicken sandwiches. Burgess Brothers' Barbecue will also have their original cornbread waffles in vegetable and dessert options.

Go to the Visit Sacramento site for ticket and event information.