Women Dress as ‘Handmaids’ at McClintock Town Hall Meeting

JACKSON -- A Monday evening town hall meeting started with a dozen women, dressed in the red robes of the dystopian "Handmaid's Tale," in center court -- in silent protest of Representative Tom McClintock.

"The autocracy, the lack of democracy, the things that are happening to women, the things that are happening to the environment, the dystopian future presented by that novel is something we have to worry about," said demonstrator Steve Wilensky.

But despite a charged atmosphere and at least half-hostile crowd. Representative McClintock said he's seen worse.

"I think it's improving," said McClintock, the Republican who represents California's 4th Congressional District.

For those there in protest of McClintock and the policies of the Republican majority, health care was the issue most often cited.

"The congressman is supporting that dreadful health care bill that will knock so many people off," said Arlene Weissman of San Andreas.

On the other side of the gym, among those there in support of McClintock, many were energized by his work to bring widespread logging back to the Sierra foothills.

"I've been in the forest since I was a baby. I spent half my life there. I did logging approximately 25 years. So I'm very familiar with the forest. I watched what's happened. And it's basically criminal," said Amador County Supervisor Brian Oneto

Despite the heat and the lack of air conditioning at the Argonaut High School gym, the town hall went uninterrupted for almost an hour and 45 minutes.