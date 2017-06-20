20-Year-Old Drowns in American River Near Auburn

AUBURN — A 20-year-old man drowned in the American River while swimming with some friends.

According to park rangers, a group of six friends from southern Sacramento County came up the American River in Auburn to go swimming in the river and to jump off the rocks.

The 20-year-old was swimming in the river when the cold temperatures and fast current became too much for him and he drowned.

A CHP helicopter was called in and aided in the search. They were able to find the body without having to put divers in the water.

Park rangers would like to remind people they need to wear a life vest while swimming in the American River.