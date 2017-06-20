Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joe Gilman and Jacam Manricks have been creating music together for three years as "The Gilmanricks Duo." They joined Gary and Lori to talk about Make Music Day and perform some music of their own. Make Music Day celebrates music around the world with more than 120 countries involved. There are several events to check out tomorrow in the area to celebrate. "Tim's Music" in Sacramento will be just one of the many celebrating the music. Make some music and help celebrate Make Music Day!

More info:

Make Music Day

Wednesday, 10am-5pm

Tim's Music

(916) 925-9160

TimsBIS.com