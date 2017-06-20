Crash Shuts Down Cirby Way, Foothills Boulevard Intersection in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Roseville that investigators say didn’t have to happen.

That woman was behind the wheel of a Chrysler 300 when police say another driver made some reckless moves, hitting her and shutting down the intersection at Cirby Way and Foothills Boulevard.

“They were passing people on the right, in the shoulder, and ended up hitting another car turning left into that same intersection,” said Roseville police Officer Jerry Wernli.

Steer clear of Cirby Way & Foothills Blvd in Roseville. Multiple car crash sends at least 2 to hospital & has intersection blocked.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/FCMYu2PXUW — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) June 21, 2017

That happened after the driver ran a red light.

Officers also say witnesses told them the driver of that car, the Toyota Corolla, was telling people at the scene she had been drinking.

That woman has been taken to the hospital as well where police are waiting to test her for driving under the influence.

Neither her condition nor that of the pregnant driver are available at this time.