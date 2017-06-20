Good Samaritans Stop Attack on CHP Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The last time these two men saw each other, it was during a fight -- a fight to save a life.

When Joel Jones and Greg Bunting met for the first time, they certainly didn't know both shared a strong faith and minister in their own communities.

"I like the way he put it. Sometimes you gotta lay hands on 'em, however, God chooses," Bunting said.

On Saturday morning, witnesses reported seeing a driver in a Ford truck hitting vehicles all the way from Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova to I-80 in American Canyon.

"Somebody has got to stop him before somebody gets killed," Jones said.

Jones was with his wife on 80 in Fairfield when they saw the suspect hit two vehicles. They immediately called 911. Minutes later, he says the driver slowed down and stopped. A CHP officer pulled in behind and asked the suspect to get out of the car.

"He walked right up to her and punched her. She staggered, he punched her again. She went down. He punched her three more times. Then he stomped her. Started stomping her," Jones said.

"I couldn't sit there and watch what I thought was going to be a murder," he said.

Jones stepped in.

"I just rushed him and somehow, it was like a hook or a half punch, or a half forearm, half something. Don't ask me where the force came from. I don't know about Star Wars, but the force was there. It was Jesus. We flew, he flew five yards and so did I. His feet are up in the air," Jones said.

Jones was now in a scuffle on the ground with the suspect, trying to keep him down when Bunting came out of nowhere.

"I saw this wonderful man of God. This angel," Jones said about Bunting.

Bunting saw the struggle. He made the decision to stop and help.

"It was time to do what I could to get in there and make sure hold him, and make sure he doesn't get up or do anymore damage," Bunting said.

Both finally got control of the driver. At the same time, Jones' wife was comforting the injured officer -- praying with her.

"You don't turn your back on people who need you. You get involved," Bunting said.

The CHP arrested Gary Cosovich of San Jose for attempted murder on a peace officer.

For Jones and Bunting -- God put them there together, to serve a purpose.

"We're family ... Absolutely. We're family no matter what," the men said.