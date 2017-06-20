× Grant High Offers Up Pool to Public

DEL PASO HEIGHTS — Starting Monday and lasting until the end of July, the newly renovated pool at Grant High School in Del Paso Heights will be free to use for the public.

After $6.2 million in renovations, the pool opened up at the end of March and has since been used by physical education classes and student athletes at the school. But during this stretch of 100 plus days it is now open from 2 p.m. in the afternoon until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 28 with no charge for admission.

“We weren’t very busy when we opened up for the first time yesterday, but then the word spread around the community and now we’re getting more people and we expect to have many more in the next few days,” head life guard Anthony Pointer said.