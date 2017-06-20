Meet “Gary”

Posted 3:12 PM, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 01:48PM, June 20, 2017


Front Street Animal Shelter is always looking to find new homes for their amazing pets.  Today they brought us a cute dog, temporarily named Gary.  Gary is a 1 1/2-year-old Cocker Spaniel mix.  He was brought in as a stray, has no known health issues, knows basic commands, and is house trained.  If you're interested in adopting Gary or another friendly pup, check out Front Street Animal Shelter!

Front Street Animal Shelter
2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818
(916) 808-7387
FrontStreetShelter.org
Facebook: FrontStreetAnimalShelter
Twitter: @FrontStreetLife

  • Studio40 LIVE

    Meet Big Ben!

  • Studio40 LIVE

    Bobby Mann Co-Hosts the Show

  • Studio40 LIVE

    Meet Benji!

  • Studio40 LIVE

    Meet Pepper!

  • Morning

    Adopt a Pet: Overcrowding at Front Street Animal Shelter

  • Studio40 LIVE

    Meet Jackie!

  • Morning

    National Puppy Day!

  • Studio40 LIVE

    Drink to Benefit “Front Street Animal Shelter”

  • Studio40 LIVE

    Meet Dexter!

  • Morning

    Big Day of Giving with Front Street Animal Shelter

  • Studio40 LIVE

    Meet McFly!

  • Studio40 LIVE

    Big Day of Giving

  • Morning

    Adopt a Pet: Blue