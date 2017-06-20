Meet “Gary”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Front Street Animal Shelter is always looking to find new homes for their amazing pets. Today they brought us a cute dog, temporarily named Gary. Gary is a 1 1/2-year-old Cocker Spaniel mix. He was brought in as a stray, has no known health issues, knows basic commands, and is house trained. If you're interested in adopting Gary or another friendly pup, check out Front Street Animal Shelter!

Front Street Animal Shelter

2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818

(916) 808-7387

FrontStreetShelter.org

Facebook: FrontStreetAnimalShelter

Twitter: @FrontStreetLife