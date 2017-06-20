Producer: No Evidence of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Misconduct

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No cast member misbehaved or was in jeopardy on the set of ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” producer Warner Bros. said Tuesday after a review of show videotape.

Production on “The Bachelor” spinoff that had been suspended during the probe will resume, Warner said in a statement. ABC immediately announced that the reality series will air this summer as planned.

The studio’s investigation conducted with an outside law firm found that the footage “does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member,” Warner said in a statement.

“Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy,” the studio said. The video won’t be released to safeguard the privacy of those involved, Warner said.

ABC said it appreciated Warner’s “swift and complete investigation” into the misconduct allegations.

Despite the finding, Warner said it planned to implement changes to the show’s policies and procedures “to enhance and further ensure the safety and security” of all participants.

Warner hasn’t detailed the allegations reportedly made by a witness to the show’s fourth-season taping in Mexico earlier this month.

But last week, “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant Corinne Olympios said she was a “victim” who was seeking therapy for what she called the physical and emotional trauma she experienced on June 4.

Olympios, who said she has little memory of what occurred, hired attorney Martin Singer, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Her publicist, Stan Rosenfield, also didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

“Bachelor in Paradise” first debuted in 2014, bringing together former contestants on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” They live together in a beach house, looking for a possible relationship with a fellow housemate.

Chris Harrison hosts the spinoff, as he does most installments of the franchise that launched with the “The Bachelor” in 2002.

Other spinoffs included “Bachelor Pad,” which was canceled in 2013. There’s also “Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise,” a talk show about “Bachelor in Paradise.”