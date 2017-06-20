Roseville Woman Found in Trunk of Car Identified

ROSEVILLE — The woman found in the trunk of a car in Roseville has been identified.

Andrea Paola Guzman, 38, was found Monday morning in the car parked along Gerry Way. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma, and a cause of death has yet to be determined.

Neighbors say the car showed up last week, and police were called when a foul odor was noticed.

Investigators said Monday that this is Roseville’s first homicide since May 2014.

Anyone with any information about Guzman’s death is urged to contact the Roseville Police Department.