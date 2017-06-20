Paul is outside with Cassie Breazeale and country musician Buck Ford getting all of the details on the upcoming Sacramento Gateway Concert Series. It is a free summer concert series hosted on the last Friday of every month June-September.
• Free, family-friendly concert series at Sacramento Gateway (Natomas)
• Last Friday of each month June - September
• Street Fair at 6 p.m. with sidewalk sales, giveaways, food and drink, kids’ zone followed by live music at 7 p.m.
• Series kicks off June 30 with Buck Ford
38.670758 -121.507882