Paul is outside with Cassie Breazeale and country musician Buck Ford getting all of the details on the upcoming Sacramento Gateway Concert Series. It is a free summer concert series hosted on the last Friday of every month June-September.

• Free, family-friendly concert series at Sacramento Gateway (Natomas)

• Last Friday of each month June - September

• Street Fair at 6 p.m. with sidewalk sales, giveaways, food and drink, kids’ zone followed by live music at 7 p.m.

• Series kicks off June 30 with Buck Ford

