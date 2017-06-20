Turlock Man Drowns in Canal

TURLOCK — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man who drowned in a canal Monday night as 66-year-old David Pombo.

Investigators say Pombo and a friend went swimming near Prairie Flower Road in Turlock.

Pombo’s family declined to speak to FOX40 on camera, but said he would jump into canals all the time. His son wants the Turlock Irrigation District to add a safety grate so no one else puts themselves in danger. Currently, “no swimming” signs are posted along canals.

The TID says canals and even rivers are too dangerous for swimming.

Pombo’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign for funeral expenses.