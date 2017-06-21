40 Blocks with Doug Christie, Part 2

Gary got in the car with former Sacramento Kings player Doug Christie! They had so much good content to talk about that we had to break it up into two segments. Gary talks to Doug about what he's doing for work these days. Check out part two of 40 Blocks with Doug Christie!
Gary got in the car with former Sacramento Kings player Doug Christie! They had so much good content to talk about that we had to break it up into two segments. Gary talks to Doug about what he's doing for work these days. Check out part two of 40 Blocks with Doug Christie!