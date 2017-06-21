A Hundred Mourners Attend Service for Toddler who Died during Dental Procedure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- More than a hundred mourners wearing white lined the pews Wednesday morning at St. Mary's Church in Stockton.

They gathered for a tearful goodbye to a little girl -- lost far too soon.

Daleyza Hernandez died Thursday during a dental procedure at Children's Dental Surgery in Stockton. She was placed under general anesthetic to have two teeth pulled and caps put on, but she never woke up.

"I have no words to explain the feeling right now," Laura Rojas said. Rojas' cousin is Daleyza's mother.

It's a tragedy Daleyza's family never thought would happen, but Rojas says prayers and support from the community are helping them stay strong.

"God is going to bless every single one who has been helping my cousin at this moment," Rojas said.

But the family was dealt another blow Tuesday night. Some money collected for Daleyza's service was stolen in a car burglary.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign for expenses.