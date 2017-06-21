Arrest Made in 2012 Drug Deal That Turned Deadly

SACRAMENTO — A North Highlands man was arrested in connection to the death of a 24-year-old man in what police believe was a 2012 drug deal that turned deadly.

Shamar Armstrong, 24, is accused of murdering Andrew Coy on Aug. 20, 2012, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

On Aug. 20, 2012, deputies were called out to Haskell Avenue near Hackberry Lane on reports of a man who had been assaulted. When deputies arrived, they found Coy unresponsive inside a home with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Deputies attempted to resuscitate Coy, but they were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe that a drug deal was set up between Coy and the three suspects, including Armstrong. The suspects met for the marijuana deal, but pulled guns on Coy and his friends — demanding money.

One of the suspects shot Coy in the upper body, according to the sheriff’s department. A suspect also shot at one of Coy’s friends but missed. The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to determine Armstrong was at the scene, and was one of the three suspects involved in Coy’s murder, according to the sheriff’s department.

Armstrong was arrested during a vehicle stop on Tuesday night.

Armstrong was arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is not eligible for bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Detectives are still trying to identify the other two suspects involved in the murder. They are described as black men in their 20s.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.