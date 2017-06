TURLOCK — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death after the body of an adult male was located in a Turlock canal Wednesday morning.

The canal is located off of Taylor Road.

At this time the man has not been identified.

@StanSheriff Dive Team is assisting Det's in removing the body of an adult male from the canal. pic.twitter.com/J8c6o2a322 — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) June 21, 2017

Dep's & Det's are working a death investigation in a @TurlockID canal off Taylor Rd. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/pbjxrxxgWj — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) June 21, 2017