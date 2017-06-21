California ISO’s Flex Alert Continues into Second Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Wednesday was indeed another scorcher in the Sacramento area.

For the second day in a row, California ISO issued a flex alert to help alleviate some strain on the state's power grid.

"Worst case scenario, is having to ask for rotating power outages until we balance supply and demand," Cal ISO spokesperson Steven Greenlee said.

It's something they've had to do before. In 2000, a shortage of electricity forced Cal ISO to order rolling blackouts up and down the state -- leaving millions of people and businesses in the dark. The energy crisis forced the agency to look to other sources of electricity.

Today, about 30 percent of California's electrical grid is powered by renewable sources. Half of that is solar.