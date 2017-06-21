Celebrate Pottery World’s 43rd Anniversary!

Pottery World is getting ready to celebrate their 43rd year in Sacramento! Amy Hume, marketing director, joined us to talk about their upcoming "Cheers to 43" themed party. They will be offering great wines and some amazing cheeses. Sandy France, head chef at Pottery World Café, brought in some food and drinks to tease what's to come at the celebration. Check out Pottery World and help them to celebrate their 43rd Anniversary!
More info:
Pottery World Annual Store Bless and Anniversary Celebration
July 8th, 11:30-3pm in Rocklin
July 9th, 11:30-3pm in El Dorado Hills
Pottery World
2 Locations
1006 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills
4419 Granite Drive, Rocklin
PotteryWorld.com
Facebook: PotteryWorld
Twitter: @PotteryWorld