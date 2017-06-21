Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary and Lori joined Sarah Barnes, Sacramento program director, to talk about the upcoming "Glamp Out" event. The Sacramento Valley Conservancy and Sierra Nevada Journeys have partnered to bring a family campout to Camp Pollick. Bring your own tent and chairs, but leave the food at home! All food is supplied to you at the event! Bring the family out and enjoy the great outdoors with Glamp Out!

More info:

Glamp Out

Saturday-Sunday

Camp Pollick

Adults: $50

Kids 16 and under: free

SacramentoValleyConservancy.org