ICEE Celebrates 50 Years

Posted 11:07 AM, June 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:47AM, June 21, 2017

ICEE is celebrating their 50th anniversary and Paul is getting a taste of some new flavors.

Since 1967, ICEE has served as one of the best dates to moviegoers, a beloved road trip partner, and one of our favorite ways to cool off after a hot day at a theme park. The official ICEEversary is on June 21st – coincidentally timed with the First Day of Summer.

New Flavors

  • Fanta Sour Grape
  • Dragon Fruit
  • Mango Strawberry
  • Lemonade
  • Strawberry Lemonade
  • Laffy Taffy
  • Mango Chili Lime
  • along with a surprise mystery flavor