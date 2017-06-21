Patient Taken from Modesto Mental Health Facility after Air Conditioning Breaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A man who identified himself as the owner of the Modesto Residential Living Center approached FOX40 upset and irate after a resident was rushed to the hospital for a serious heat-related illness.

Modesto Fire crews responded to the call at the mental health facility on Evergreen Avenue on Tuesday evening. Once there, crews found about 25 people without air conditioning.

“Given the heat conditions, they quickly recognized the serious nature of the situation and called in more units to help with the relocation of the residents of that wing,” Jessica Smart, a spokeswoman with the Modesto Fire Department said.

More than two dozen people were moved overnight to another part of the building or transferred to the Salvation Army. All of them are now back at the center.

Administrators with the facility would not speak on camera but said the A/C went out on Tuesday morning, and they were not able to get a repair crew until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

They issued this statement, “Air conditioner has been repaired, all residents are being moved back into their rooms.”

FOX40 also asked administrators for an update on how the resident who was transported to the hospital was doing -- as of Wednesday afternoon, they had not replied.​