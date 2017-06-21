Red Flag Warning Puts Firefighters on High Alert

SACRAMENTO — A red flag warning has firefighters in the Sacramento area on high alert.

The warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Thursday because of high temperatures, high winds and low humidity — a combination that creates some dangerous fire conditions.

The Sacramento Fire Department says extra trucks and engines will be on calls to make sure any grass fires don’t spread to structures.

Firefighters will also be paying attention to their own well-being, so heat exhaustion doesn’t take hold underneath their heavy equipment.

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be some of the hottest this week, with a forecasted high of 111 on Thursday.