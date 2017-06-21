Sacramento Losing Two Music Venues in Span of One Week

SACRAMENTO — In the span of a week, Sacramento will lose two popular music venues — leaving a big hole in its independent music scene.

Sunday, the Starlite Lounge on 21st Street between P and O streets will host its final show.

In a Facebook post, the venue said it was “out of options,” adding that managing a live music venue is a “constant uphill battle.”

Starlite — which used to be known as the Town House — hosted all genres of music, but was perhaps best known for its heavy metal shows and attracting national and international touring acts.

Meanwhile, a smaller room downtown is closing. The Naked Lounge coffee shop, tucked away on H and 11th streets, will host its final show on June 30.

The High Anxiety Variety Show podcast, which has held live tapings with bands and comedians at Naked for the last year, will be the final show. Hosts Cory Barringer, Cameron Betts and Cristian Amaral say the June 30 taping is free (there would normally be a $5 cover), but donations are encouraged to pay performers.

It was unclear why the Naked Lounge will no longer feature live music.

The Naked Lounge primarily held all-ages acoustic and singer/songwriter shows, but also hosted louder indie and punk bands. Its closure severely limits the scene’s all-ages options in Sacramento.

Recently, all ages shows have been increasingly held at Cafe Colonial and the Colony on Stockton Boulevard and the Silver Orange in East Sacramento.

Goldfield Trading Post has also expanded its live music offerings beyond country, hosting metal, hip-hop, punk and emo acts.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Business Journal reports on plans for a new, small club from the operators of Ace of Spades.