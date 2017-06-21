Sheriff’s Office Asks for Public’s Help Finding Missing Railroad Flat Teen

RAILROAD FLAT — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Mikaila Hodges, 17, was reported missing about 8:25 p.m. on Monday. Hodges is believed to be in the company of 37-year-old Michael Allen Stewart out of Yuba County.

The two were seen together in Railroad Flat on June 14. Hodges has been in contact with friends and family, but she will not say where she is.

Stewart is wanted by the California Department of Corrections for a parole violation. He is known to frequent Marysville.

Stewart is 5-feet-7-inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Hodges is 5-feet-4-inches tall, 157 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Stewart is likely driving a 1980s white Jeep Cherokee with no front bumper.

If you know the whereabouts of Hodges or Stewart, you are asked to call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500.