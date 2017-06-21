× Spy Plane on Routine Flight to Beale Air Force Base Crashes Near Mt. Whitney

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE — A U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk crashed near Mt. Whitney about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries or deaths were reported in the crash.

The remotely piloted aircraft was assigned to a reconnaissance squadron at Beale Air Force Base and was on a routine flight from Edwards Air Force Base back to its home station when it crashed.

The RQ-4 Global Hawk is capable of flying at high altitudes, for long periods of time. The aircraft provides all-weather, day or night intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in worldwide peacetime, contingency and wartime operations.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

