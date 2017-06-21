Suspect Wanted in El Dorado County for Ring Theft

EL DORADO COUNTY — Authorities need help identifying a man who stole a ring from a woman in El Dorado County.

The man met up with a woman who wanted to sell the ring and pretended to withdraw money from an ATM. He then snatched the ring and ran away.

When the two met up he provided a fake California ID and name. He also told the woman he was in the military and wanted to propose to his girlfriend.

If you recognize this suspect contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at 530-621-6600.