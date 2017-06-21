The Willow Ballroom is Looking Gorgeous

The Willow Ballroom is hosting Studio 40 Live's American Hero Wedding at their gorgeous venue. The venue is coming together perfectly with some help from Porta Bella Interior Design. Gary and Lori headed over to The Willow Ballroom to talk to owner of Porta Bella Interior Design, Donis Pacini Whaley, about the incredible work she does.
More info:
Porta Bella Interior Design
10724 State Hwy 160, Hood
(916) 548-3036
Facebook: Porta Bella Interior Design
More info:
The Willow Ballroom
10724 State Hwy 160, Hood
(916) 548-3511
TheWillowBallroom.com
Facebook: The Willow Ballroom
Twitter: @WillowBallroom