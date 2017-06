SACRAMENTO — Around 3:30 a.m. Sacramento Sheriffs received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Truax Court near Edison and Howe avenues.

Authorities say a stray bullet entered an apartment on Edison Avenue and grazed a woman who was asleep inside.

She was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Sheriffs do not believe she was the intended target.

At this time, there is no suspect information or details on what led up to the shooting.