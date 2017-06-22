Adopt a Pet: Timon and Pumbaa

Bobby Mann from Front Street Animal Shelter has brought along the perfect pair, Timon and Pumbaa. These two dogs are BFFs and must be adopted into the same family.
TIMON - ID#A600011
My name is Timon and I am a spayed female, red and white Chihuahua - Smooth Coated.
The shelter thinks I am about 3 years old.
I have been at the shelter since Jun 11, 2017.
My name is Pumba and I am a spayed female, gray and white Pit Bull Terrier.
The shelter thinks I am about 4 years old.
I have been at the shelter since Jun 11, 2017.