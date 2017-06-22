Athletes, Animals Struggle to Stay Cool in Triple-Digit Temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The heat wave has everyone thinking of ways to adapt to being outdoors.

These McClatchy High School tennis players are hot. No they’re not on a winning streak, they’re just hot.

The summer tennis camp, which raises money for the tennis program, draws dedicated player, but no one, including Marc Christensen, expected a record heat wave.

Tennis coach Willard Hom is glad the courts at Curtis Park have some shade, and drills have been kept short.

“We take a lot of breaks, we have a big water cooler out and make sure the kids are hydrated the night before," Hom said.

And there’s constant monitoring.

The first session thankfully ends Thursday, but the summer isn’t over.

"I’m coming back in two weeks, ready for more," said tennis player Laura Escobar.

Some need a little more help staying cool than others.

The yellow tufted curassow at the Micke Grove Zoo in Lodi is being fed fruit popsicles to stay cool.

“Diluted cranberry juice with strawberries inside," said zookeeper Amanda Baker.

The recipes are endless, some have worms and other bugs in them, especially for the smaller animals.

Fans are common in cages.

The pudu, a small South American deer, licked on the frozen treats in its enclosure and was kept cool by misters. They are used for nests in the aviaries as well.

Some animals are simply not allowed outdoors.

“We may make them come indoors, we may lock them in if that’s what’s best for that particular extreme in the weather," said Micke Grove zoo manager Kevin Hernell.

But for most part, they are given an option on how to best stay cool.