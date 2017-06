SACRAMENTO — Firefighters in Sacramento are responding to a brush fire along the American River Parkway.

Crews have arrived on site of large grass fire in American River Parkway, North side of river, South of Woodlake neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/OuxNcAkmTS — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 22, 2017

The fire was reported at mile marker 4, which is near the Arden-area Costco.

Stay with FOX40 for more as this story develops.