Family of Mom, Two Children Killed in Modesto Home Speaks Out

MODESTO -- The house on Bay Meadows Drive in Modesto where Tiffany Espinoza and her two young kids once played, once called home, is now quiet.

A deafening silence for neighbors and loved ones.

“It's very hard to process. All of us are still very shaken up. Just not something you expect to encounter in your lifetime,” said Matthew Page, Tiffany’s brother-in-law.

“I was thinking this is unreal. You know, 'cause I had no clue that he was that way,” neighbor Charlene Camera said.

Page said the couple had their ups and downs, but they always seemed fine.

“Tiffany always communicated that her husband loved her and she felt safe. There was never any conversation that indicated otherwise,” Page said.

On Wednesday evening, the Modesto Police Department announced that they had arrested Oscar Espinoza for the murders of his wife Tiffany, their 4-year-old son Edward Espinoza and Tiffany’s 9-year-old son Spencer Giese.

“Every marriage is up and down. He wasn't working and obviously that creates some tension,” Page said.

Investigators said Oscar Espinoza killed his wife and the children then tried to kill himself sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning. They have not released a motive, but Page said knowing why won’t bring his nephews and his sister-in-law back.

“Regardless of what happened, there's no situation that what makes what happened here OK,” he said.

Page said there has been a huge outpouring of support, but in lieu of donations to them, they’re asking people to donate instead to organizations that support victims of domestic violence.

Community service officers with the Modesto Police Department were also canvassing the neighborhood on Thursday, sharing with grieving neighbors the resources in the community.